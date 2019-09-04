Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 242 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Transcat stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $401,585 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

