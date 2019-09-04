Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $6,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,512,860.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,509,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,457 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,936 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,618,000 after purchasing an additional 769,776 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chegg by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. Chegg has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.