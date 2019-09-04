Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. 6,899,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

