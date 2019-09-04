Zacks: Analysts Expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Pivotal Software reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $70,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $47,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,658 shares of company stock valued at $572,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of -0.46.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

