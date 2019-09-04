Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 100,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.05. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,638.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $52,780. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 373,569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

