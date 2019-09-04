Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $164.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.36 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $153.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $637.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $646.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $669.61 million, with estimates ranging from $645.87 million to $689.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 782,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
