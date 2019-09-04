Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $164.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.36 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $153.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $637.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $646.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $669.61 million, with estimates ranging from $645.87 million to $689.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 782,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 376.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.