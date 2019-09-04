Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $24.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Marchex reported sales of $20.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $99.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $100.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

MCHX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 68,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,411. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 16,803 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,945.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,608 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,519.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 271,311 shares of company stock worth $1,053,187. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marchex by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Marchex by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

