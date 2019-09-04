Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 2,175,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

