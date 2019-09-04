Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to report $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

HWC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 37,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $45,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,063,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

