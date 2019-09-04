Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Corning also reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

