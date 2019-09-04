Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.34). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. 3,254,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,685. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,701 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,638 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

