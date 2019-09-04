Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given $5.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AEZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,186. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 536.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AEterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

