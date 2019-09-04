Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $2,370,032.28 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $2,370,032.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $4,638,487.08.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.53 million and a PE ratio of -17.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

