Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 2.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,407,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,916,000 after buying an additional 133,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,217,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,716,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,641,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,808. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Cowen lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $194,575.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,025.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,027 shares of company stock worth $1,864,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.