X-CASH Tops One Day Volume of $7,100.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $7,100.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00307822 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 43,150,430,482 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

