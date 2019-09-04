Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Major Shareholder Sells $25,312,500.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 450,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $25,312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 373,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.02. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,668,000 after purchasing an additional 132,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

