Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. 24,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,006. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

