Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,255,000 after purchasing an additional 188,752 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 129,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

