Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 469.4% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,839. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

