Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 11,081 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 58.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $355,126.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $474,052.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $3,799,748. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,648. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,044.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $109.06.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.