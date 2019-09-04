Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $225.86 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,386,514 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,864,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,737,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,015,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $124,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 18,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 449,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $73,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 258,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.12. 90,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

