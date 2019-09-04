Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Netflix worth $420,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $290.56. 323,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

