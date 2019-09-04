Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $48.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 1,197,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

