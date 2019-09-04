Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $303.31 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342,593 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Moody’s worth $303,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 34.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $212.91. 18,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average is $192.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $220.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

