Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $277.06 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247,214 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $277,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.70. 52,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

