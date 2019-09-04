Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.42 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post sales of $551.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.40 million to $574.49 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $536.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 577,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,695. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

