Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Stephens lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 264,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,116 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.