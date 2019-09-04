Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Cut by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,236,000 after buying an additional 276,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 105.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 19.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,382,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,275. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.86.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

