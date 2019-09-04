William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 42,954 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,954 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of CONMED worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CONMED by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $2,377,145. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

