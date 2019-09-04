William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 140,977 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,977 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $21,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 367,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 743,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.