William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

MCHP traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 207,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

