William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,784 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 203.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 406,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,515,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,239. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

