William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.44 Million Position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,311 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 35.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 29.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 80.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

CBPX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,138. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $872.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.