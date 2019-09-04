William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.60.

NYSE MTD traded up $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $658.48. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $716.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.64. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

