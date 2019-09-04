William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 117,240 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.24% of Argan worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 3.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Argan by 153.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 181,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Argan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 2.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

