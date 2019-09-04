William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 37,615 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,592.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,507 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,029,000 after acquiring an additional 207,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

