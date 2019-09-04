Wilks Brothers LLC Invests $64,000 in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR)

Wilks Brothers LLC bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Alta Mesa Resources comprises 0.1% of Wilks Brothers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilks Brothers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alta Mesa Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,658,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,097 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 289.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Alta Mesa Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

