Wild Beast Block (WBB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $6,833.00 and $26.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00642115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

