Whitehaven Coal Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of WHC stock opened at A$3.53 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.98. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of A$3.15 ($2.23) and a one year high of A$5.75 ($4.08).

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

