Whitehaven Coal Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of WHC stock opened at A$3.53 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.98. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of A$3.15 ($2.23) and a one year high of A$5.75 ($4.08).
About Whitehaven Coal
