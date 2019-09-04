Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 6286161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $114,788,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 179,818 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

