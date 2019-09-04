Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,466,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after buying an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

