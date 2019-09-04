Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.85% of Outfront Media worth $31,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,844,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 756,452 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,029,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,207,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

