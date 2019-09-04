Weil Company Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,666 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,038. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

