Weil Company Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 1,470,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,585,214. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

