Weil Company Inc. Has $850,000 Stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 49.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,940 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Groupon Inc has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

