Weil Company Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 4,891,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,136,586. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

