Weil Company Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.07% of VBI Vaccines worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 130,376 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,051,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 319,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. 210,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,346. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,582.45% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,255 shares in the company, valued at $334,526.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $620,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $739,600. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

