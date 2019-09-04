Weil Company Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 88,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, TT International bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $8,175,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,311. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

