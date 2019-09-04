Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:
- 8/31/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $390.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $390.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $395.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “buy” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $395.00.
- 8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $390.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/25/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/18/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,911. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
