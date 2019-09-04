Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $286.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $313.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $375.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $390.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $390.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $395.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $395.00.

8/30/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $390.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2019 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,911. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,229.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

