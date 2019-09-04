Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2019 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $290.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2019 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $215.00 to $233.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

8/19/2019 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Public Storage stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.07. 1,153,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

